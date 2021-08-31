Stefan Yanev Ready to Take up Baton as Next Caretaker PM

Prime Minister Stefan Yanev Tuesday said he was ready to head a new caretaker cabinet if necessary.

He praised the performance of the present caretaker cabinet, saying that its teamwork set an example of how the government of a democratic country should function.



Interviewed on Nova TV, Yanev said the government is ready to organize presidential and parliamentary elections either on the same day or on different days. He said the President would set a date for new parliamentary elections after the National Assembly schedules the presidential elections, due to take place late this autumn.



Answering a question, Yanev said he would vote for a political project led by Assen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov, respectively the Finance Minister and the Economy Minister of the caretaker cabinet. "I would join any project that works for Bulgaria," said the Prime Minister. He added that looking at the big picture, neither the largest parliamentary force, There Is Such a People nor the other parties are behaving credibly and are likely to be punished by their voters at the next elections, he said.



Talking about new anti-COVID measures, Yanev said decisions should be expected in the next few days. They will be balanced but will probably not be to everybody's liking.



The cabinet does not intend to introduce mandatory COVID vaccines, said Yanev, stressing that Bulgaria is in the unique situation of being able to offer each individual a choice among several vaccines.



Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Yanev said the government has taken adequate measures to address the expected increase in pressure on Bulgaria's border.