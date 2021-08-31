Last US Planes Left Afghanistan Ending Evacuation

World | August 31, 2021, Tuesday // 12:49
Bulgaria: Last US Planes Left Afghanistan Ending Evacuation video caption

The last US military flight has left Kabul airport, marking the end of a 20-year presence in Afghanistan and America's longest war.

Officials said the last C17 aircraft took off with the US ambassador onboard after midnight local time on Tuesday.

They added that the diplomatic mission to assist those unable to leave before the deadline would continue.

Celebratory gunfire by the Taliban was heard after the last plane departed.

The aircraft's departure was the final chapter in a contentious military effort, which eventually saw the US handing Afghanistan back to the very Islamist militants it sought to root out when American troops entered the country in 2001.

It also was the end of a massive evacuation effort that began on 14 August soon after the Taliban took over the country.

Top US officials called the operation "massive military, diplomatic and humanitarian undertaking" and one of the most challenging the US has ever carried out.

President Joe Biden issued a short statement thanking all those involved in the evacuation operation over the last 17 days and saying he would address the nation later on Tuesday.

For the 38 million Afghans that remain in the country, there is significant uncertainty over what kind of rule the Taliban will impose.

Will they bring back the harsh rules and punishments well known during their last spell in charge of the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria