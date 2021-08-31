Success for Bulgarian Youth Volleyball Team at World Under-19 Championship in Iran

The Bulgarian national volleyball team qualified for the semifinals of the World Under-19 Championship.

The team led by the coach Martin Stoev won 3: 2 (25:27, 27:25, 21:25, 31:29, 18:16) against Italy in an extremely contested and spectacular match.

The match, which lasted almost 3 hours, was full with twists and tense moments, but with a lot of effort and strong spirit the Bulgarian team came out the winner.

The national team will enter the battle for a place in the final with Brazil or Russia.

In Tehran, Bulgaria is looking to the top, where it reached the World Cup 30 years ago.

In 1991, with Martin Stoev (current coach), the volleyball players of Bulgaria U21 won the world title in Cairo.

Alexander Nikolov was most productive player for Bulgaria. The son of the former captain of the men's team Vladimir Nikolov scored 28 points.

The Bulgarians youngsters performed strongly on the blockade, successfully stopping the opponent's attack 18 times.