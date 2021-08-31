Restaurant Owners on a Protest Against Coronavirus Measures

They are dissatisfied with the proposed tightening of measures across the country

Owners of restaurants are organizing a protest against the proposal of the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev to tighten the COVID measures. He suggested to the Minister of Health that the establishments work only outdoors and with the introduction of a curfew after 10 pm. However, groups cannot exceed 6 people. The projected measures are not part of an order yet.

The demands of the industry are that there be no measures. A new wave of unemployment - this is what the workers in the sector, who number over half a million people, fear. Yesterday there was a concern on their part regarding the inspection of the so-called "green passports" because they contain personal data about customers.

"We gave our demands days ago in the Ministry of Health. If they have to follow the plan to deal with the pandemic, economic measures should be launched as soon as constraints and restrictions are introduced. Yes but no! We work at 50% capacity almost all year round. How do you work with increased costs? We know how much the costs have risen ", said Emil Kolarov from the Associations of Restaurants.

He recalled that the industry has been asked to change the zones in the plan. In the green zone the restaurants worked at 50%.

"When will we work at 100%? These areas must change and the state must compensate us. Once they have limited us to work at 50%, they have to compensate us for the remaining 50% because we do not have 50% of the costs. Why do we only have to work with 100% vaccinated staff? We don't understand that either. Let the requirement be for absolutely all sites where there are customers and social contacts. First, the state should vaccinate all doctors and government officials, including those who will come to our institutions for inspection. Imagine the curiosity of an employee checking to see if our staff has been vaccinated and not himself. We will not allow that. Everything that applies to all Bulgarian citizens should also apply to us. "We should not be forced to perform the functions of the state, which cannot cope with vaccination," Kolarov added.

The protest against the strict measures is scheduled for this afternoon in the Sea Garden of Varna.