Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Started with a Victory at US Open

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the second round of the US Open in New York. Dimitrov, ranked No. 15 in the men's circuit, defeated the "wild card" representative of the hosts, Sam Rifis, with 6:1, 7: 6 (3), 6:3 in 2:05 hours. The Bulgarian had no problems in the first set, in which he made two breakthroughs. In the second half after 2:2, everyone won their passes, and in the tiebreak Dimitrov took the lead with 5:2 and after 7:3 closed the set. Dimitrov took a 3-0 lead in the third part of the match, missed three match points in the eighth game, but in the ninth took his pass to zero and reached the final success. The Bulgarian finished with 14 aces and 42 winning shots.

The 22-year-old Rifis, 539th in the world rankings, debuted in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, and the 18th in the ATP rankings Haskovo-born player is a semifinalist of "Flushing Meadows" in 2019.

In the second round, Dimitrov will play against 22-year-old Alexei Popirin (Australia), who is 73rd in the world rankings.

Dimitrov has one victory against Popirin in the only match between the two with 6:4, 6:7 (5), 6:3 played for 2:24 hours at a tournament in Melbourne in early February this year.

In the women's race, Tsvetana Pironkova was eliminated in the first round. The Bulgarian lost from the 25th in the scheme and 27th in the world Daria Kasatkina (Russia), eighth finalist in the tournament in 2017, with 2:6, 1:6 in 64 minutes. Pironkova allowed six breakthroughs in the match and once won the pass of her opponent. The Bulgarian reached the quarterfinals in New York last season, but is now eliminated at the start.

