Expect a Sunny Tuesday in Bulgaria

It will be sunny today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be almost no precipitation. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate from west-northwest. Daily temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum will be between 25° and 30° Celsius.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be slightly higher than the average for the month. It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be no precipitation. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 29°C. The temperature of the seawater is 25° -26°C. The sea wave will be about 1-2 balls.

Over the mountains it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in some places in the Central Stara Planina and the Rhodopes it will rain lightly. A moderate northwest wind will blow, in the high parts - until a strong westerly wind. Temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°C, at 2000 meters - about 13°C.

/Focus