Business | August 30, 2021, Monday // 17:15
Bulgaria: What Restrictions the State Chief Health Inspector Has Proposed

The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. ProfAngel Kunchev, has sent a report to the Health Minister urginghim to impose new restrictions across the country in a view of the increase of COVID infections, the Health Ministry said Monday. He says public events such as concerts, fairs, music and other festivals should be cancelled, as well as in-person congresses, conferences, competitions and other held indoors.

The restriction won't apply where 100 per cent of staff and patrons/participants are vaccinated or have tested negative for
coronavirus.
 
Only indoor professional sport events without an audience may be held. Alternatively, audiences shall be allowed for 50 per cent
of the sports facility capacity for vaccinated persons or those who have tested negative for COVID.

Ggroup visits to gyms, sport halls and clubs, swimming pools and spa centres will be banned, as well as to museums, galleries
and other cultural establishments, gaming establishmenets and casinos.
    
Indoor dining areas will be closed and restaurants will only serve in outdoor spaces with reduced working hours (until 10:00 pm)

     
Alternatively, restaurants can keep indoor spaces open at  half capacity for vaccinated/tested patrons and 100 per cent of vaccinated staff.

Shopping malls should limit the acess to 1 person per 8 sq m.
   
The measures aim to sever the chain of ifections of COVID because the 14-day incidence rate in Bulgaria is 265.52 per 100,000 population. BTA

