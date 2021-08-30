Alcohol Prices in Bulgaria Among the Lowest in EU

The leader in low prices of spirits is Hungary.

Alcohol prices in Bulgaria are one of the lowest in Europe. This is shown by the latest Eurostat report published this Monday. Spirits beverages in Bulgaria cost 19.5% less than the EU average. However, Bulgaria's northern neighbors are ahead - in Romania alcohol is 26.2% cheaper than the EU average, and the leader is Hungary, where the price level is 27.3% lower compared to other member states.

The data in the report covers 37 countries, not all of which are members of the EU. The most expensive alcohol in Europe is sold in Norway - prices there are 151.2% higher than the European Union average. After Norway in the list is Iceland - alcohol prices there are 139.4% higher than the EU average. Finland is the record holder in the EU, where prices are 92.7% higher than in other Member States. Followed by Ireland (by 80.7%) and Sweden (by 65.7%).

According to Eurostat data released in early August, Denmark is the leading country in the EU in terms of the share of alcohol abuse cases in 2019. - 38% of its adult population drank more than 60 grams of pure ethanol at least once a month. Romania (35%) and Luxembourg (34%) follow.

More than a third of adults in the EU (37.2%) drink daily (8.4%) or at least once a week (28.8%) Drinking alcohol is most frequent in Portugal (20.7% of adults), Spain (13%) and Italy (12.1%), least frequently in Latvia and Lithuania (around 1%).

/BTV