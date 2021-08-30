Greece Introduces Additional COVID-19 Test for Arrivers from Bulgaria

Greece is introducing an additional coronavirus test for those arriving from Bulgaria who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill, and a mandatory PCR or Rapid test will be performed at the respective border crossing point upon entering the country. According to Bulgaria's embassy in Athens, if the test is positive, the citizens will be placed under a 10-day quarantine. The fine for non-compliance is 5,000 euros, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Exempted from the requirement are citizens who have a vaccination certificate for COVID-19, valid for 14 days after completion of the vaccination course, or a certificate of illness issued no earlier than 30 days and no later than 180 days after the illness.

The new requirement is already in force. There is no fee for the tests taken at the border.

A reminder that when entering Greek territory, citizens who have not been vaccinated or have not had coronavirus should present a negative result from a PCR test performed no earlier than 72 hours after entering the country or a negative rapid (antigenic) test made up to 48 hours before the trip.

It remains mandatory to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at the following link: https://travel.gov.gr/#/

Companions diagnosed with COVID-19 have the opportunity to avoid quarantine and return to the country from which they arrived, provided that they have 2 negative results from PCR or rapid tests within 24 hours and wear an N95-type mask at all times.

In case of need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact Bulgaria's embassy in Athens on the direct telephone number on duty: +30 210 67 48 107 or on-call telephones during non-working hours: +30 210 67 48 105, 106, 107, as well as with the Consulate General in Thessaloniki by phone: +30 2310 829 210; +30 2310 869 510 and on-call telephone during non-working hours: +30 2310 869 520.

