Uzbek Scientists Have Developed Edible Vaccine against Covid-19

Society » HEALTH | August 30, 2021, Monday // 14:25
Bulgaria: Uzbek Scientists Have Developed Edible Vaccine against Covid-19 iStock

Specialists from the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics of the Academy of Sciences in Uzbekistan have developed a vaccine against coronavirus infection in the form of edible tomatoes, the Russian e-edition "Gazeta" reported. . Scientists have injected coronavirus into the plant's cells by cloning. When people eat a ripe "vaccinated tomato", their cells break down in the body and generate antibodies.

Researchers have been working on this project since the beginning of the year. In their words, their choice of product for an "edible vaccine" is not random, since tomatoes do not need to be subjected to heat treatment before eating. In the case of an edible vaccine, this is one of the main requirements, since high temperatures destroy the cells that produce antibodies.

