Uzbek Scientists Have Developed Edible Vaccine against Covid-19
Specialists from the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics of the Academy of Sciences in Uzbekistan have developed a vaccine against coronavirus infection in the form of edible tomatoes, the Russian e-edition "Gazeta" reported. . Scientists have injected coronavirus into the plant's cells by cloning. When people eat a ripe "vaccinated tomato", their cells break down in the body and generate antibodies.
Researchers have been working on this project since the beginning of the year. In their words, their choice of product for an "edible vaccine" is not random, since tomatoes do not need to be subjected to heat treatment before eating. In the case of an edible vaccine, this is one of the main requirements, since high temperatures destroy the cells that produce antibodies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Greece Introduces Additional COVID-19 Test for Arrivers from Bulgaria
- » Romania Introduces New Measures for Arrivers from Bulgaria
- » 451 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Study: Why Quitting Smoking is More Difficult for Women than Men
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1004 New Cases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1713 New Cases, 6 Percent Positive