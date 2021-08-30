BSP Will Return Mandate to Form Government in September

The Bulgarian Socialist Party will delay the return of the mandate to form a government at least until September 10th. This became clear after a briefing by the Socialists on Sunday.

The left argues for the need to adopt a budget update, which requires a functioning parliament. However, it must be dissolved if the National Assembly fails to form a government on its third attempt.

BSP is currently in talks with other political forces to nominate a candidate for prime minister. This is a procedure for which the constitution does not set a deadline.

Only after such a candidate is nominated does a 7-day period begin, during which the composition of the entire government must be submitted.

The news comes amid a budget update, the first reading of which has already passed. All parties have expressed their intention to amend the text before the second reading, and there may not be time for that if the parliament is dissolved. According to the main law, the dissolution must take place after the third political force - in this case, BSP - fails to form a government.

The left expects support for a cabinet from only three political forces - "There Is Such a People" (TISP), "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" (SPBGWC).

TISP has already said that it will go to talks with the Socialists, but will not support a government with their mandate. This reduced the chances of a regular government within the current parliament.

If it does not receive support for the formation of a government, BSP will return the unfulfilled mandate, but will not do so until September 10th-15th, Ninova said on Sunday.

BSP's decision has to do with whether the presidential and eventual parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. The date of the presidential election has already been set for November 7th and 14th.

However, parliamentary elections cannot be scheduled in the last 3 months of the acting president's term. Bulgaria will enter this deadline on September 6, that is, earlier than the moment when the mandate of the Socialists could be defined as unfulfilled.

