Bulgaria: Devastating Hail in Plovdiv Region

What are the consequences?

An unprecedented ice disaster hit several Plovdiv villages. The most affected are Belozem and Razhevo Konare. 60 decares of greenhouses were destroyed on one of the agricultural producers.

Over 2600 decares of agricultural products have been 100% destroyed. The causes of the disaster - no anti-hail missiles were fired.

"I am 63 years old and I see such ice grains for the first time. They were bigger than a walnut and destroyed everything in their path ", says the mayor of the village of Razhevo Konare Dimitar Ginov.

"It will be very difficult. It will take a lot of money to clear the fields. We can't take anything from the harvest ", say farmers.

/Nova