Romania Introduces New Measures for Arrivers from Bulgaria

Romania introduces new restrictive measures for those arriving from Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest, passengers who have not been vaccinated, have not had COVID-19 and do not have a negative PCR test document will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Bulgarian citizens will not be quarantined if they meet some of the following conditions:

- have been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, and at least ten days must have elapsed since the completion of the full vaccination schedule before they enter Romania. The administration of the vaccine and the date of completion of the full vaccination schedule shall be evidenced by an EU digital COVID certificate or by a document issued by the health authority where the vaccine was administered. It must be in the language of the country concerned, as well as translated into English;

- present a negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 performed up to 72 hours before boarding the vehicle (for public transport passengers) or before entering Romania (for public transport passengers). The negative result of the RT-PCR test must be proved by an EU digital COVID certificate or by a document issued in the language of the country concerned and translated into English;

- have suffered from COVID-19 in the last 180 days, and at least 14 days have elapsed from the date of confirmation of infection by the date of entry into Romania. The incidence of COVID-19 shall be demonstrated by an EU digital COVID certificate or a positive coronavirus RT-PCR test from the date of confirmation of the infection, issued in the language of the country concerned and translated into English.

Children up to and including the age of 6 are also exempted from quarantine, as well as citizens in transit, but on condition that they leave Romania within 24 hours of entering the country.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact: the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Bucharest by phone: +40 21 230 21 50; +40 21 230 21 59 and by e-mail Consular.Bucharest@mfa.bg.

/BNT