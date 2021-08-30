Mostly Sunny Weather Today with Possibility of some Rainfall

Today, the weather over Western Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Georgi Tsekov, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute in meteorology and hydrology.

Until noon, it will still rain in some places in the eastern regions, but in the afternoon the clouds will break and decrease. Cumulonimbus will develop late in the afternoon over the Rhodope region. It will be cloudy and in some places, it will rain and thunder.

Moderatelynorthwest wind will blow, which will weaken in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 23° and 28° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will approach the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast before noon the clouds will be significant and it will rain in some places. In the afternoon the rain will stop and the clouds will decrease to sunny weather. Light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximumtemperaturesaround 27° -29°C. The temperature of the seawater is about 26°C. The sea waves will be about 3 points, in the afternoon they will lose power.

In the mountains, the clouds will decrease to mostly sunny weather. After lunch over the Rhodopes, cumulonimbus clouds will develop, and in some places, there will be rain and thunder. The wind will be moderately northwestern, in the highlands- to a strong southwest wind. Temperatures will drop further and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18°C, at 2000 meters – about12°C.
