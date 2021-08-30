451 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 30, 2021, Monday // 07:15
For the last 24 hours, 451 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria with 7695 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The active cases are 28,512, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 451,599.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 26, bringing the total number to 18,731.

3451 people were hospitalized, of which 298 were in intensive care units.

The cured in the last 24 hours are 158, and their total number so far is 404,356.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 2,288,715, of which 2,540 for the last 24 hours.
