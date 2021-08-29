Staying Secure: How to Ensure You Stay Safe Online

The internet can be dangerous to those who don’t know how to protect themselves, which is exactly what this article aims to teach you how to do.

Learn the Basics

One of the best ways to start protecting yourself online is to make sure that you know as much about online security as you can find out. There are plenty of resources available online to help you learn how to protect yourself and what threats to look out for, so spend some time looking around, and you’re sure to find some useful info.

Threats to Look Out for. When looking into the threats that you might run into online, be sure to do your research on as many topics as phishing, which you can read about by clicking here, and other common issues that tend to target unwary users. By improving your knowledge of these threats, you are already equipping yourself to avoid the damages that they might cause to your machine.

How to Protect Yourself. On top of that, it is highly useful to look into the various ways that you might be able to protect yourself. The internet may be rife with potential dangers and ne’er-do-wells, but it is also filled with software and people who aim to help you and others like you protect your machines.

Invest in Effective Protection

There are many options available to you when it comes to investing in ways to protect yourself, especially if you know what you’re looking for. Below are a couple of the best machines for helping you to keep yourself safe while browsing online.

Use a VPN. A virtual private network, or VPN, is a brilliant way to keep your location and IP address private while you are browsing online, which will keep your personal information a little safer from any unscrupulous sites you may end up visiting.

Get an Adblocker. On top of that, an adblocker is a great way to keep your computer safe from pop-ups and forced downloads that are intended to trick you into accidentally downloading malware onto your system.

Backup Your System Regularly

Another really important thing that you need to be sure to do regularly is backing up your machine. Easily the worst thing about having your machine attacked by hackers or malware is the loss of your information and software, which is a problem you can anticipate and prepare for. There are many ways for you to create backups of your system, from paid services to doing it manually, but what they all have in common is that they allow you to recover a fairly recent version of your hard drive, even if it was entirely destroyed for one reason or another. If you don’t invest in a backup for your system, then this kind of recovery may be entirely impossible, which can be a terrible blow.

Have a Plan in Place

Finally, you should always have a plan for dealing with hacking or malware if you happen to fall victim to an attack. There are guides online that suggest exactly how you should respond, but you should always make sure to have a way to secure your accounts and protect your sensitive information, even if it means locking yourself out of your accounts too.