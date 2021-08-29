2-in-1 Election Contradicts the Spirit of our Constitutional Model: Bulgarian President
A 2-in-1 election contradicts the spirit of our constitutional model, Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev told journalists. Presidential and Parliamentary elections were never held on the same day, noted President Radev. Bulgaria should seek a balance between the price of holding separate elections and going to the polling stations on three consecutive Sundays.
“I can support or not a political project only when I become acquainted with its vision, structure, programme and principles”, said President Radev in response to a question whether ministers from the caretaker cabinet could make a political project.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Requirements for Entering Bulgaria from September 1
- » Migrant Pressure along Bulgaria' Borders Will Mount Significantly in Coming Months
- » BSP Will Try to Form Government - Kornelia Ninova
- » State Chief Health Inspector Calls for Mandatory Vaccination
- » President Radev will Hand over Third Exploratory Government-forming Mandate to BSP
- » GERB-UDF’s Prime Minister-Designate Daniel Mitov Returned Second Mandate