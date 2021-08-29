2-in-1 Election Contradicts the Spirit of our Constitutional Model: Bulgarian President

A 2-in-1 election contradicts the spirit of our constitutional model, Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev told journalists. Presidential and Parliamentary elections were never held on the same day, noted President Radev. Bulgaria should seek a balance between the price of holding separate elections and going to the polling stations on three consecutive Sundays.

“I can support or not a political project only when I become acquainted with its vision, structure, programme and principles”, said President Radev in response to a question whether ministers from the caretaker cabinet could make a political project.