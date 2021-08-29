COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1004 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | August 29, 2021, Sunday // 09:39
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1004 New Cases pixabay.com

New 1 004 cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. The infected were identified after 17,001 tests were performed. This means that the percentage of positive samples is 5.9, according to the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 15 people have died of coronavirus. The number of cured for the same period is 77.

To date, 3,369 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 297 are in intensive care units.

The total number of doses of coronavirus vaccines administered in Bulgaria is 2,286,175, with 3,934 administered during the last 24 hours.

