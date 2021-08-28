Hristian Stoyanov Won a Second Medal for Bulgaria from Paralympic Games

Hristian Stoyanov brought the second medal for Bulgaria from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. After Ruzhdi Ruzhdi won a silver medal in the shot put in the F55 category yesterday, this night Stoyanov also grabbed the silver in the 1500 m in the T46 class, BNR reported.

The world champion in this discipline made a strong run, but he almost won the gold. He led almost the entire last lap, but in the final meters his strength left him and he allowed the Russian Alexander Yaremchuk to overtake him and win the Olympic title with a time of 3: 52.08 minutes. The Bulgarian finished with a time of 3: 52.63.

The bronze medal went to the representative of Uganda, David Emong, who finished with a personal record of 3: 53.51 minutes. However, the 23-year-old Stoyanov seriously improved his achievement at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016, when he remained in 7th place in this discipline.