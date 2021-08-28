New Requirements for Entering Bulgaria from September 1

Bulgaria: New Requirements for Entering Bulgaria from September 1 pixabay.com

As of Wednesday, September 1, foreign students holding a type "D" visa for long-term residence for study purposes are admitted to the territory of Bulgaria from countries falling into the red zone. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov with his order issued today.

We remind you that pupils, students and doctoral students who live in Greece, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Romania and travel daily or at least once a week to Bulgaria for study purposes, as well as pupils, students and doctoral students living in Bulgaria and travel daily or at least once a week to Greece, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Romania for training purposes, are admitted to the territory of the country without the need to submit documents for COVID-19.

Also on September 1, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Kosovo, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the United States, St. Lucia, the Federation of St. Kitts and Navis and Ireland fall into the red zone. This is done with a change in the list of countries by color zones, according to which the order of entry into Bulgaria is determined.

From the same date, Italy switches from red to orange and Germany, Estonia, Croatia, Italy and San Marino from green to orange. Romania is already moving into the green zone.

The same order establishes a list of countries whose COVID-19 vaccination, testing and disease certificates are considered equivalent to the EU digital COVID certificate. These are: the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Republic of San Marino, the Swiss Confederation, the Republic of Turkey, Ukraine, the Vatican City State (only in respect of vaccination certificates issued).

