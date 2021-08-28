COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1713 New Cases, 6 Percent Positive

During the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, 1713 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed from 28,360 tests performed, or 6 percent share of positive results, according to the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 43 patients with COVID have died, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria to 18,690.

New requirements for entering Bulgaria (ORDER)

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are a total of 450,144, and currently the active ones are 27,333. The number of those cured in the last 24 hours is 344, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 404,121.

To date, 3255 people have been hospitalized, of which 298 - in intensive care units.

The total number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 2,282,245, and 12,495 were administered during the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.