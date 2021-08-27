Bulgaria's First Medal at Paralympic Games: Rujdi Rujdi

Rujdi Rujdi brought Bulgaria's first medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo after winning silver in the shot put at the athletics tournament.

Rujdi, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion in the F55 category, achieved 12.23 meters in his best fifth attempt. He scored another 12.14, 12.19 meters and committed three fouls.

The 30-year-old Rujdi is a world record holder, current world and European champion in the discipline.

The champion was Wallace Santos from France, who won the title with a new world record - 12.63 meters. Thus, he improved the previous top achievement of Rujdi from London 2017 by 16 centimeters.

