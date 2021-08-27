Messi's PSG the New Betting Favourite to Win the UCL in 2022

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club football tournament all over the world. Unlike other events, this one takes place once a year and includes the best football clubs. Some of them receive a direct invitation to the competition, whereas others have to go through several qualifiers.

Since this is the biggest European club football tournament, it probably doesn't come as a surprise that many punters like betting on Champions League matches.

Speaking of winners, there is one football club that recently got under the limelight, and that is PSG. The French powerhouse currently has one of the strongest teams, especially after the addition of Lionel Messi. Let's check out a few important things about PSG and the other teams that have the power to win the UCL.

Messi will most likely have a drastic impact on the club

The PSG Messi transfer was controversial, to say the least. However, after a series of rumors, the Argentinian superstar finally arrived in Paris. Needless to say, this immediately affected the sports betting industry, and PSG is now considered the favorite for winning the Champions League.

Football fans might be surprised when they see this for the first time because PSG is not always among the favorites. However, it seems like the transfers of Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma, and Hakimi “forced” some online bookies to change their minds. Besides the transfers, the fact that PSG has not reached the Champions League Final also has to be considered. The club has never been in a better position to win the most prestigious tournament than now, so it should have the needed motivation to achieve this goal.

Which are the other clubs that PSG should worry about?

Although PSG's team has a lot of potential, it isn't the only club that has chances of winning the Champions League. There are a few other clubs apart from PSG that are considered possible Champions League winners.

One of the biggest betting sites thinks that Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool FC are also possible UCL winners. The fact that there are so many English clubs shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Chelsea FC won the 2020-2021 edition of the Champions League.

Interestingly, some bookmakers did not include any Spanish clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. Due to the recent transfers, some experts don't think that the top teams there can compete with the best from England, France, and Germany.

Conclusion

Since many football fans consider Messi to be the greatest player of all time, many top bookies think that PSG will be victorious in the UCL. However, this doesn't mean it will be easy for the club because it has to compete against the best football teams. We are yet to see whether the PSG Messi team has what it takes to win.