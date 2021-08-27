BSP Will Try to Form Government - Kornelia Ninova

Te Bulgarian Socialist Party will try to form a government,” BSP leader Korneliya Ninova said for BNT minutes before being handed the third exploratory mandate for forming a government by the President.

“We shall start with the political document because there has to be accord on what should be done, and then we shall begin the conversation about ministers and prime minister,” she said. The idea is to hold talks with each of the parties separately, and then wind up with a quadripartite meeting, attended also by their leaders. Korneliya Ninova added further that the BSP will endeavour to find the common ground and to iron out the differences which have come up in the course of the negotiations on forming a cabinet with the first mandate. She pointed out that Slavi Trifonov’s position is important, as without ITN there can be no stable government.