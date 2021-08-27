Death Toll after Terrorist Attack in Kabul Reached 90
Explosions hit Kabul airport on Thursday, killed some 90 people - among them 13 US military personnel.
The US service members killed in the attack included 10 Marines and one Navy medic, news agency AP reported quoting two US officials.
At least 150 people were also wounded in the attack, which the so-called Islamic State group says it was behind.
Two other blasts were also reported from Kabul. One in the central part of the city occurred when a Taliban vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). However, no casualties were reported from these blasts.
The US, which is running the airport, is withdrawing its troops by 31 August.
Germany, France and other countries have put and end to their evacuation operations. Some of the 1,000 British troops on the ground have already left.
