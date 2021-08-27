Mass COVID-19 Testing at Schools if 90% of Parents Give Consent
pixabay.com
Schoolgoers will be tested for Covid-19 at least once a week free of charge, provided the parents of no less than 90% of the children in a given school give their consent, the Ministry of Education has announced.
Testing at school is formulated as a recommended measure in the educational guidelines in the conditions of extraordinary epidemic situation at schools, published on the Education Ministry’s website today./BNR
