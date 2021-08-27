Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunder Storms

During the night and tomorrow morning there will be considerable clouds over most of the country, with occasional rain and thunder in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria. The clouds will scatter in the morning over the Danubean Plain, and in the Western half of the country in the afternoon, where there will be sun. Maximum temperatures 27°-32°C.

Over the Black Sea coast there will be considerable clouds and in many places there will be rain, with occasional powerful thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures 25°-30° C, temperature of the sea water - 26° C, sea state 1-2.

Over the mountains there will be considerable clouds, with brief showers in the mountain areas of Central and Eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon over the mountains of Western Bulgaria the clouds will scatter. Maximum temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 m. 22°, above 2,000 m. – around 13° C.