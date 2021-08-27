COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1733 New Cases

1733 are the positive tests for coronavirus for the last 24 hours in our country. This is shown by the current data on the spread of the infection. The tests performed are nearly 23,300, which means that the percentage of infected is 7.44 percent.

The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours was 485. There were 34 patients with COVID infection.

There are 3,163 patients admitted to hospitals, of which 279 are in intensive care units.

Burgas and Sofia are the cities with the most patients. The registered new patients by districts: Blagoevgrad - 83; Burgas - 186; Varna - 126; Veliko Tarnovo - 67; Vidin - 15; Vratsa - 16; Gabrovo - 21; Dobrich - 26; Kardzhali - 21; Kyustendil - 7; Lovech - 22; Montana - 26; Pazardzhik - 100; Pernik - 24; Pleven - 41; Plovdiv - 179; Razgrad - 19; Ruse - 78; Silistra - 31; Sliven - 47; Smolyan - 24; Sofia (district) - 34; Sofia (city) - 218; Stara Zagora - 114; Targovishte - 48; Haskovo - 76; Shumen - 45; Yambol - 39.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 448,431. 26,007 of them are currently active. A total of 403,777 were cured. The death toll from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic is 18,647.