EU Prosecutor's Office Will Investigate Purchases of Anti-Covid Supplies by GERB Government

August 26, 2021, Thursday
The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria informed the Ministry of Health that the materials sent by the ministry regarding contracts for the supply of lung ventilation devices, respirators, personal protective equipment, disinfectants and medicines were handed over to the European Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this year the Ministry of Health filed a lawsuit for contracts for the supply of lung ventilation devices under a project funded by the EU Operational Program "Growing Regions" 2014-2020.

Those are contracts for the supply of respirators, personal protective equipment and medicines, as well as and the conclusion of contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment and disinfectants for the parliamentary elections held on April 4, 2021 and the distribution of supplies.

The Ministry of Health submitted the signal due to non-compliance with the statutory procedures for concluding the contracts.

