Poland to Ease Restrictions for Vaccinated

Poland’s government is to review easing coronavirus restrictions for those who have been vaccinated and is urging those who have yet to get the jab to do so, Polish press reported.

Under the proposals, those who could show a vaccine certificate or a negative test would be exempt from restrictions, the paper said. The government is considering the request of some businesses to be given the legal right to refuse to serve those who fail to prove they have been vaccinated.

Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin commented on Twitter that “people who are vaccinated need to be given a guarantee that they will not be covered by any possible restrictions.”

“Restrictions on the unvaccinated are not an infringement on their freedom, they are a protection of the freedom of the rest of society. We must avoid another lockdown at all costs,” he added./euractiv