Study: Pregnant Women Can be Vaccinated against Covid-19

A survey of more than 17,000 pregnant and lactating individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine showed that the individuals did not experience symptoms any more severe than their non-pregnant counterparts.

The medicine study, published today in JAMA Network Open, showed “there were not any increased reactions in pregnant individuals beyond what is expected from a vaccine” said Dr. Eckert, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the study’s senior author.

“We hope that this data will be another reassuring piece of information ... about why pregnant individuals need to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Eckert said.

“Not only is the vaccine safe, our research shows just how well the vaccine is tolerated in pregnant individuals—which is a common fear I hear from my patients. In contrast, we are continuing to learn more and more about just how dangerous COVID-19 infections are in pregnancy."

The respondents comprised women who were pregnant (44%) or lactating (38%) and those who stated plans to get pregnant in the near future (15%).

The majority (62%) received the Pfizer vaccine and most of the participants resided in the United States. Respondents reported pain at the injection site (91%) and fatigue (31%), and a mean temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit after the shot. A small group (5-7%) reported a decrease in milk supply post-vaccination.

The study supports that women tolerate the vaccine well and that they should be included in clinical trials for other relevant vaccines, Eckert said.