Explosions at Kabul Airport - at least 13 Dead and over 60 Injured

At least two explosions have been reported near the Abbey Gate, being used for evacuations at Kabul airport.

One blast was near the Baron Hotel, being used as a staging post by Western nations for evacuations.

Victims including children, were killed in an alleged suicide bombing near Kabul airport, Reuters reported, citing a Taliban spokesman.

A Pentagon spokesman confirmed there had been a "number of US and civilian casualties" in the attack. There are pictures of bodies at the scene.

US officials also say there were reports of gunfire.

An eyewitness to the attack outside Kabul airport has told a reporter at the scene that the blast was "really powerful".

"Where we were, there was suddenly an explosion," the man said in footage shared by Reuters.

He said he saw "at least 400 to 500 people" in the immediate area and described some of the victims as "foreign forces".

Hospitals in Kabul report for at least 60 patients injured from the blasts.

The bombings come hours after US and UK officials told their citizens to avoid the airport, citing an imminent threat from militants.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.