State Chief Health Inspector Calls for Mandatory Vaccination

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 26, 2021, Thursday // 16:37
Bulgaia’s chief health inspector, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, called for the introduction ofuniform restrictive measures in the country with a c urb onmass events, stepping up vaccination, as in areas with high Covid-19 morbidity making masks mandatory outdoors where people flock together

In Veliko Tarnovo, where he participated in the meeting of the Regional Healthcare Council, Assoc. Prof.Kunchev said he was pushing for the introduction of mandatory vaccination for two state The uniform restrictive measures should be introduced in areas with morbidity of more than 350 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, but in after an update of the budget Angel Kunchev 'If the budget update is adopted by then and the Council of Ministers actually has the means it has envisioned, this will allow direct mplementsation of compensatory economic measures as soon as the restrictive measures are imposed, which is very important.'

The state's chief health inspector reiterated his proposal to make vaccines mandatory in two sectors:

"It is important to me that all healthcare professionals and social care workers at this stage should be immunised for a start."

Mandatory vaccination is also discussed for teachers.

 

