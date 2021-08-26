President Radev will Hand over Third Exploratory Government-forming Mandate to BSP

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 26, 2021, Thursday // 15:41
Bulgaria: President Radev will Hand over Third Exploratory Government-forming Mandate to BSP

President Rumen Radev will present here on Friday morning the third exploratory government-forming mandate to BSP for Bulgaria, which is the third largest parliamentary group in the 46th National Assembly, Radev's Press Secretariat reported on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Socialists' leader, Kornelia Ninova, also confirmed that they have been invited by the head of State to receive the exploratory mandate.

"We completely understand the responsibility we are now assuming - a huge and serious responsibility that comes with the third mandate as the last chance to form a government [under this Parliament]," she said./BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, goverenment-forming mandate, BSP for Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria