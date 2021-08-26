President Radev will Hand over Third Exploratory Government-forming Mandate to BSP
President Rumen Radev will present here on Friday morning the third exploratory government-forming mandate to BSP for Bulgaria, which is the third largest parliamentary group in the 46th National Assembly, Radev's Press Secretariat reported on Thursday.
Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Socialists' leader, Kornelia Ninova, also confirmed that they have been invited by the head of State to receive the exploratory mandate.
"We completely understand the responsibility we are now assuming - a huge and serious responsibility that comes with the third mandate as the last chance to form a government [under this Parliament]," she said./BTA
