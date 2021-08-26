144,000 Lightning Bolts Hit Southeast Europe in Past 24 Hours

144,000 lightning bolts fell in 24 hours in Southeast Europe.

Thunderstorms were accompanied by hail as 144,000 lightning bolts have fallen in Southeast Europe in the last 24 hours.

This shows a reference from  "Blitzortung" platform, which registers real-time thunderstorm activity.

About 1/4 of all of them are on the territory of Bulgaria.

One person died and another was injured in Sofia after lightening hit them during yesterday's thunderstorm in Bulgarian capital.

Thunderstorms follow the movement of the cold atmospheric front that passes over the Balkans. Hail fell in the areas of most activity in the afternoon of August 25.

The forecast for August 26 is stormy weather to move to the southern and eastern regions of the country/nova

