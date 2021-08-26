UK and US Warn of Possible Terrorist Attack on Kabul Airport
There could be an "imminent, highly lethal" terror attack at Kabul airport within hours, UK has warned after same message came from US officials hours earlier.
UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there were "very credible" reports of a "severe" threat in the capital of Afghanistan.
UK last night issued new guidance telling anyone near the airport to "move away to a safe location and await further advice".
It comes amid a race to airlift thousands from Afghanistan before foreign troops depart.
The US has set a deadline of 31 August for the withdrawal of its troops, with President Joe Biden rejecting calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other allies for an extension, including for security reasons.
Kabul airport is currently being defended and run by the US, which has 5,800 troops on the ground - with the help of more than 1,000 UK troops.
In the update issued on Wednesday evening, the FCDO also warned that travelling by road was "extremely dangerous" with people alleged to have been "mistreated" on their way to the airport.
The US advised Americans in Afghanistan not to travel or gather at the airport "because of security threats outside the gates". Australia has also issued an alert, telling those outside the airport to leave immediately./bbc
