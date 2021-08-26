Yellow Code for Danger of Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Bulgaria

"Storms and precipitation are expected in Southeastern Bulgaria. Now the sun is shining in the eastern part of the Upper Thracian Plain and the Southern Black Sea Coast. Elsewhere in the country there is significant cloudiness, it will break, but where the sun shines, the most powerful cumulonimbus clouds form. They are electrified enough to cause strong storms. This was stated in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the weather forecaster from NIMH Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva.

In the evening in the eastern regions there will be local intense phenomena. There are conditions for hail. The wind will be light, in the Danube plain - to a moderate northwest wind. Daily temperatures throughout the country will drop and the maximum will be mostly between 25 ° and 30 °.

Yellow code has been announced for 9 districts in Southern Bulgaria due to thunderstorms and precipitation. These are the districts of Smolyan, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Varen, Sliven and Burgas.