Is Manchester United Ready to Win the Premier League Title?

Manchester United is one of the best and most recognized football clubs in the world. The Red Devils have always been a force that others have to reck with, even though the last couple of years weren’t the best for them. Despite having world-class players, Manchester United failed to live up to the expectations and didn’t win the English Premier League. Sadly, the team couldn’t shine in the European competitions either, after losing the UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal.

The last time Manchester United became the English Premier League Champions was in 2012. Back then, the team was managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, who is often thought to be one of the best managers of all time. This person played a huge role in the club’s success in the last 20 years, and it seems like Man Utd still can’t find his replacement.

Let’s check whether Manchester United is finally ready to win the EPL title after a nearly 10-year pause.

The recent transfers indicate that the Red Devils take things seriously

Besides the absence of Sir Alex Ferguson, another problem that Manchester United had to overcome is the fact that many of the top players left the team.

The good news is that Ole Gunnar Solskjær gave the fans a glimmer of hope. He managed to reach the Grand Final of the UEFA Europa League during season 2020-2021. Despite losing, he showed everyone that Manchester United will be a serious EPL title contender in the upcoming season.

One of the things that clubs do when they want to improve their results is bringing over new players. Since Man Utd is among the wealthiest clubs in the world, it decided to make some serious transfers. Perhaps the most notable addition to the team is Real Madrid’s center-back - Raphael Varane. The four-time Champions League winner has proven himself as one of the best center-backs in the world.

Besides Varane, the Red Devils brought over Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho. The former Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund players will also try to help the team win the EPL.

Potential problems along the way

Even though Manchester United has a good team on paper, it will have the uneasy task of going up against one of its biggest rivals - Manchester City.

Besides City, Liverpool and Chelsea are also two names that Man Utd has to face in the upcoming EPL fixtures. Both of them are dangerous and have everything needed to become champions. Let’s also not forget about many other dangerous teams, such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, and more.