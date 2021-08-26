GERB-UDF’s Prime Minister-Designate Daniel Mitov Returned Second Mandate

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev handed over the second mandate to form a government to GERB-UDF on August 20. GERB-UDF’s Prime Minister-designate Daniel Mitov handed back the mandate.

GERB-UDF defined the situation as absurd and pointed out that the country needs stable governance, but without normal talks in the National Assembly with GERB-UDF there can be no government. However, GERB-UDF does not expect to be invited for talks.

Before returning the second mandate, GERB-UDF presented their draft cabinet. Some of the nominations were ministers in the previous GERB governments.

According to Tomislav Donchev,fromer Deputy PM, Bulgaria has three options for the future, and all three are bad. These are forming a government with a third mandate, holding 2-in-1 elections or parliamentary and presidential elections in two consecutive weeks.

Although they categorically stated that they would return the mandate, GERB-UDF decided to present their cabinet with Daniel Mitov as nomination for PM. They also reminded that they were the first to declare themselves as opposition.

Self-proclaimed alternative parties refuse to take responsibility and make decisions, we witnessed a week-long circus, which took place with the absence of a prime minister, nominations for ministers, withdrawn nominations, last-minute statement. It became clear that no one wants to be responsible, said Desislava Atanasova, chair of GERB-UDF parliamentary group.

Only GERB realises that it is important to have a government, Atanasova added. She described the current situation as pathetic.

The first and second biggest parties in Parliament do not want to rule, and the fifth and sixth want to get a mandate and form a government. The agreements in the backstage in Bulgarian politics must end, Atanasova added.

She asked at what price the support for the Speaker of the National Assembly and for the various committees was received. And why GERB received only four committees provided they are the second biggest political force in Parliament.

According to Daniel Mitov, at the moment the situation cannot be resolved through the second mandate for forming a government. And in order not to delay the procedure, they return the mandate.

This cannot go on, Bulgaria needs stable governance, we are facing crises that should be managed, and they can only be managed through a government backed by a parliamentary majority. Without talks with GERB-UDF coalition, it is not possible to have a government, said Daniel Mitov, deputy chairman of GERB party.

The situation is absurd, to talk about a coalition of the third, fourth, fifth political forces does not reflect any democratic logic, said Tomislav Donchev of GERB.

Why the second mandate was being handed over today, GERB commented as follows:

Radev had some reasons to procrastinate, including the condition for updating the budget. It is not the President who sets the agenda.

GERB predicts that new parliamentary elections will most likely take place and reminded that they have made changes in the Electoral Code for counting the control receipts from the machines.

The date of the presidential election has already been discussed as GERB has invited Kamelia Neykova to tell them whether two-in-one elections are possible.

Unfortunately, we do not see the possibility of the second mandate being fulfilled. We propose that the second mandate be considered unfulfilled and that we continue the constitutional procedure, said Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF’s PM designtate.

After the meeting with the President, GERB again stated that they do not expect the other political parties to invite them to talks for the third mandate. They outlined three future scenarios and the three are bad ones.

The first is to form a government with a third term - it is good for Bulgaria to have a regular government, but it will be weak. Elections two in one is a bad option. Parliamentary and presidential elections a week or two away are also a bad option, Tomislav Donchev said.

I am afraid that in the trap of possible early elections, the positions of the parties will be radicalised. Everyone will offer more and more to make an impression, which is not a good formula for updating the budget, Donchev added./BNT