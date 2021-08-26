New Entry Rules for Bulgarians Travelling to Belgium
From August 21, Bulgarian citizens travelling to Belgium should present, a negative PCR test results, done up to 72 hours before entering Belgium, a certificate that they have completed a course of vaccination against Covid-19 or a certificate that they had been ill and recovered from a laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection within 180 days prior to travel.
The new measures are introduced because Bulgaria has been reclassified to a red zone for Covid-19
Belgian nationals and permanent residents of Belgium may take a PCR test on the first or second day after their arrival in Belgium, and after receiving a negative result they are released from quarantine.
Children under the age of 12 will not be tested, but will have to remain quarantined until their parents' results are known.
The obligation to fill in the Passenger Location Form within 48 hours before the trip remains in effect.
If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in the Kingdom of Belgium can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Brussels./BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » GERB-UDF’s Prime Minister-Designate Daniel Mitov Returned Second Mandate
- » Bulgaria Will Grant Asylum for up to 70 Afghans and Their Families
- » Health Minister Announced Extension of Epidemic Emergency Situation in Bulgaria by 3 Months
- » Waiting for the Third Term: No Talks, but Iva Miteva is Favored for Prime Minister
- » Bulgarian Socialists Invited 3 Political Parties to Talks on the Budget Update
- » Food Prices Rocketing due to more Expensive Electricity and Fuels