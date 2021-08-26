COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1601 New Cases
pixabay.com
1601 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. The tests performed are a little over 22,400, which means that the percentage of infected is 7.1 percent.
574 were cured. There were 48 deaths from COVID-19.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » In 24 hours 2 Die of Covid-19 in Switzerland, 30 in Bulgaria Due to Low Vaccination Rate
- » Burgas Region in Red Zone of COVID-19
- » Bulgaria: 1891 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours
- » Bulgarian GP: Forth Wave Consists Mostly of Non-vaccinated People
- » Israel, US, France and Germany Launch Booster Campaigns as Covid-19 Surges again
- » Dr. Simidchiev: Vaccines Do Not Restrict Rights, They Protect Our Community