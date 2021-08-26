COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1601 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | August 26, 2021, Thursday // 09:30
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1601 New Cases pixabay.com

1601 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. The tests performed are a little over 22,400, which means that the percentage of infected is 7.1 percent.

574 were cured. There were 48 deaths from COVID-19.

