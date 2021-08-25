Leader of TISP Slavi Trifonov Will Give His First tv Interview for National Media

The leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov will give his first TV interview during the political turmoil this year. He will answer the questions of Boyko Vassilev on BNT.

The interview will be broadcasted exclusively in the program of BNT1 on Friday, August 27, immediately after the central evening news.

What is the party's strategy after Trifonov announced that the first political force was going into opposition. Are there conditions under which "There is such a people" would participate in the formation of a government with a third term?

What are the priorities of TISP in a situation of political crisis and what solution does it offer?

Answers to these and other questions people are expecting to hear in the interview with the leader of the party "There is such a people" on Friday on the Bulgarian National Television.

You will be able to watch the interview on BNT1, on the BNTNEWS.BG website and on the Facebook page of the news.