Bulgarian Women Volleyball Team with Another Win against Poland

The volleyball players of Bulgaria has beaten Poland with 3: 1 (18:25; 25:21; 25:21, 25:23) in a battle for the first place in Group B of the European Championship, which is being played in Plovdiv.

3,100 spectators in the Kolodruma Sports Hall saw the triumph of the Bulgarian women.

Thus, our girls finished the group stage as a leader with 13 points (4 wins, 1 loss), the Polish athletes remained second with 12 points and the same balance.

Poland won the first game with 25:18.

Bulgaria won the next two games and took the lead with 2:1.

The third game was very contested, but at 23:24 Bulgaria won the decisive point after a successful blockade.

Final ranking:

1. BULGARIA 5 4 1 14: 4 13 points

2. Poland 5 4 1 13: 5 12

3. Germany 5 4 1 13: 6 11

4. Czech Republic 5 2 3 8:10 6

5. Spain 5 1 4 4:14 2

6. Greece 5 0 5 2:15 1