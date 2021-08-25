Can Humans Survive on Mercury?
Mercury is so close to the sun and the temperature changes are extreme.
Mercury is planet which is part of our solar system. The planet takes only 88 Earth days to complete and orbits around the sun at an average distance of about 58 million kilometers.
All the solar radiation blowing up the planet also gives it a spectacular comet-like tail that spans millions of kilometers. After sunset, the heat quickly dissipated.
Mercury has no atmosphere to speak of, just a thin mist called the exosphere consisting of oxygen, sodium, hydrogen, helium and potassium that is swept away by the occasional meteorite strike and the solar wind.
Without an insulating gas blanket to keep the warmth in, temperatures can drop to minus 180 degrees Celsius.
In the depths of the shadows of certain craters toward the poles, the freezing temperatures persist throughout the year, providing shelter for patches of ice.
Ironically, it is the intense solar radiation itself that produces at least some of the ice, or at least the water, because protons in the solar wind collide with oxides in surface minerals to produce H2O molecules.
