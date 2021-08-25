extinction Rebellion Activists March through London Demanding Urgent Action on Climate change

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have moved into London's Westminster and Parliament Square for a second day of protests, as they demand urgent government action on climate change.

After gathering in Trafalgar Square at 10am yesterday morning (Monday, 23 August) to kick off a two-week protest, activists marched along Charing Cross before dispersing across Central London. Specialist police teams were deployed yesterday afternoon to deal with a giant pink table in Covent Garden, which protestors had locked themselves onto, and 52 people had been arrested by 10.15pm last night, taking the total up to 62.

XR has planned an initial two-week demonstration of mass civil disobedience, but the group has said it will hold sites until the government agree to its new demand to immediately halt all public investment in fossil fuels.

The so-called 'Impossible Rebellion' precedes major climate talks at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow this autumn.

XR said it will hold the sites until the government agree to its new demand to "stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately, supporting a just transition."

Extinction Rebellion has held three previous long-lasting protests which saw bus routes being diverted or cancelled, significant road closures, Tubes and DLR routes being disrupted and the removal of potentially thousands of Met police officers from their normal duties.

Police are responding to Extinction Rebellion protesters who have blocked roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall in Westminster.

