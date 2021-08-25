Parliamentary Leaders Quote November 7 and 14 as Possible Dates for ElectionsTwo-in-One

August 25, 2021
November 7 and 14 are the possible dates for holding of two-in-one elections. The dates for presidential and general elections were discussed Wednesday by a leaders' council in Parlament.

Bulgaria will have to hold new snap general elections, in addition to the presidential elections due this autumn, if this Parliament fails to form a government. Holding the two elections together emerges as the most likely scenario.

GERB-UDF floor leader Dessilava Atanasova said that these dates have been put forward as November 21 is the statutory deadline for a second round of voting in the presidential elections.

Atanasova said that the concrete dates remained lower on the agenda which was dominated by technical issues connected with voting machines.

Central Election Commission Chair Kamelia Neykov took part in the meeting. BTA

 

