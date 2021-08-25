Bulgaria Will Grant Asylum for up to 70 Afghans and Their Families

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 25, 2021, Wednesday // 14:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Grant Asylum for up to 70 Afghans and Their Families

The Council of Ministers has decided to provide support and asylum to up to 70 Afghan citizens who have worked at the Bulgarian embassy in Kabul and together with the Bulgarian contingents in the field.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Stefan Yanev after the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers. Bulgaria will also grant asylum to the family members of these Afghan citizens.

This is important from the point of view of empathy and solidarity, Yanev pointed out.

"The situation is very dynamic and the very withdrawal of these people from Afghanistan will be a challenge, but with the established organization I hope to achieve success," added the caretaker Prime Minister.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria