Bulgaria Will Grant Asylum for up to 70 Afghans and Their Families

The Council of Ministers has decided to provide support and asylum to up to 70 Afghan citizens who have worked at the Bulgarian embassy in Kabul and together with the Bulgarian contingents in the field.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Stefan Yanev after the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers. Bulgaria will also grant asylum to the family members of these Afghan citizens.

This is important from the point of view of empathy and solidarity, Yanev pointed out.

"The situation is very dynamic and the very withdrawal of these people from Afghanistan will be a challenge, but with the established organization I hope to achieve success," added the caretaker Prime Minister.