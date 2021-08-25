Health Minister Announced Extension of Epidemic Emergency Situation in Bulgaria by 3 Months

The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria will be extended by 3 months. This decision was made by the government at today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The news was announced by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

"The reasons for this are that our country is entering a new pandemic wave. We are registering an increase in the number of infected and hospitalized.

This requires a prolongation of the emergency epidemic situation, the minister said. Katsarov motivated a period of three months with the average duration of a pandemic wave. "These waves are prolonged about two, two and a half months", he said.

That is why we believe that the optimal term for extension is three months ", he specified.

The line minister explained that the political situation and the uncertainties about how long the work of the National Assembly will last are taken into account.

"The three-month period provides a sufficient guarantee of security and the possibility of implementing anti-epidemic measures, including those for border control," Katsarov concluded.