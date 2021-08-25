Health Minister Announced Extension of Epidemic Emergency Situation in Bulgaria by 3 Months

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 25, 2021, Wednesday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Health Minister Announced Extension of Epidemic Emergency Situation in Bulgaria by 3 Months

The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria will be extended by 3 months. This decision was made by the government at today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The news was announced by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

"The reasons for this are that our country is entering a new pandemic wave. We are registering an increase in the number of infected and hospitalized.

This requires a prolongation of the emergency epidemic situation, the minister said. Katsarov motivated a period of three months with the average duration of a pandemic wave. "These waves are prolonged about two, two and a half months", he said.

That is why we believe that the optimal term for extension is three months ", he specified.

The line minister explained that the political situation and the uncertainties about how long the work of the National Assembly will last are taken into account.

"The three-month period provides a sufficient guarantee of security and the possibility of implementing anti-epidemic measures, including those for border control," Katsarov concluded.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria