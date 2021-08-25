COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,911 New Cases

Society | August 25, 2021, Wednesday // 13:28
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,911 New Cases

The number of people hospitalized with the infection is growing -1,911 are the new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours.

They were identified after 24,008 tests were performed.

This means that the positive samples are 7.9%. 33 infected have died in the last 24 hours. 450 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the past 24 hours.

 2,873 people with the infection were hospitalized, 248 of them in the intensive care unit.13,739 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours.

Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in Bulgaria is 2,242,559. 1,128,101 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

