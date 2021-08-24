Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at Age of 80

Charlie Watts, legendary drummer for the Rolling Stones who provided the badass bottom line on classics such as “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Gimme Shelter,” has died “peacefully” in the UK. He was 80.

Watts’ publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed news of the rock icon’s passing on Tuesday.

The English drummer stepped down from his role at the beginning of this month following an undisclosed medical procedure, just before the band was scheduled to relaunch a tour postponed by the pandemic.

Steve Jordan, drummer of Keith Richards’ group the X-Pensive Winos, was chosen to replace him for the Stones’ upcoming show dates.

A spokesperson for the band released a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

After more than five decades with “the World’s Greatest Rock ’n Roll Band,” Watts was widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers of all time, with his guitarist Keith Richards, now 77, affectionately deeming Watts a “blessing” to the group in their oral history “According to the Rolling Stones,” circa 2003.